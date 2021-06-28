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RiseUpNH 6/28/21: Paul Kervick on Dynamic Governance/Sociocratic Decision Making
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121 views • June 28, 2021
Featuring Paul Kervick from Vermont (www.vitallivingvt.com), a Dynamic Governance (aka Sociocracy) advocate. Paul has many years of experience using this consent-style (not strictly "consensus") decision-making process in real-world organizations. DG ensures everyone's voice is heard, and that no majority or minority comes to dominate groups which are seeking to organize to meet the needs of their communities. This hearkens back to the Six Nations of the Iroquois Confederacy and the way they engaged in group decisions, which had a profound impact on the development of our country's founding documents.
Links related to discussion:
https://www.humanetech.com/podcast/a-problem-well-stated-is-half-solved
https://www.compostingvermont.org/food-scrap-art
https://livingwellgroup.org
https://www.vitallivingvt.com
https://cheshirewellnesscenter.com/
https://tinyurl.com/Intro-Dynamic-Governance
See more at www.RiseUpNH.org
Links related to discussion:
https://www.humanetech.com/podcast/a-problem-well-stated-is-half-solved
https://www.compostingvermont.org/food-scrap-art
https://livingwellgroup.org
https://www.vitallivingvt.com
https://cheshirewellnesscenter.com/
https://tinyurl.com/Intro-Dynamic-Governance
See more at www.RiseUpNH.org
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