CCP Video Leaked: Those Who Are Vaccinated Have Been Sentenced to Death. US Military Will Crumble and China Will Triumph

CCP Video Leaked: Those Who Are Vaccinated Have Been Sentenced to Death. US Military Will Crumble and China Will TriumphA horrifying video conference (video below) from inside China has been intercepted by intelligence sources and in it, bosses from the China Communist Party (CCP) discuss the future of the United States after distribution of the vaccine: “Everyone who took the vaccine is dead” they say.The leaked segment of the intercepted video conference begins with the CCP Boss who organized the video conference telling the other CCP participants “What the CCP wants most is to have U.S. Troops get vaccinated.”The speaker goes on to say “Once they get vaccinated, the U.S. Military will collapse, and the CCP will triumph.”He then delivers the blunt facts: “Those who were vaccinated are sentenced to death. The antidote for the vaccines is still in the hands of the CCP. Since the CCP wants (you) to die, how would they offer the antidote to you, the Lao Baixing of China?”The leaked segment abruptly ends there.The leaked video intercept was made public by Jarome Bell.Republican Jarome Bell, is running in Virginia’s second congressional district. He tweeted Friday, “Audit all 50 states. Arrest all involved. Try all involved. Convict all involved. Execute all involved. #MaricopaCountyFraud.”Bell, who served in the Navy as a chief petty officer for 27 years, is running as a conservative “America First” candidate in the suburban swing district encompassing the Virginia Beach area, according to his campaign’s website. Democrat Elaine Luria currently represented the district.Jarome Bell is endorsed by General Michael Flynn and Rep Paul GosarHe was banned from Twitter, the story is out if you search for it on duckduckgo.and