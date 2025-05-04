Russians differ than West - We focus on ‘moral & ethical values’

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putin says CORE of Western culture 'material well-being'
That’s where Russians differ: focus on ‘moral and ethical values’.
'Hence constant desire of West to bite off something from Russia, somehow subjugate it' he adds.
More said:
Putin on successor: I think about it all the time, but ultimately the choice will be up to the Russian people.
✅Putin confirms that he looks at and evaluates everyone's potential when thinking about his successor
✅In Russia, there must be several people who can earn the trust of the people.