Methylene Blue - A safe, effective, and affordable biohack 🎙️ Interview with Mark Sloan

In Biohacking, we often have to choose between safe, effective, and affordable. But, after reading "The Ultimate Guide to Methylene Blue" by Mark Sloan of EndAllDisease.com I'm thoroughly convinced that Methylene Blue measures up in all three crucial dimensions, I'll be adding it to my daily stack. In this interview with the author, we discuss…

2:35 The holy grail of Biohacking - Safe, effective, and affordable

4:04 What people are saying about Methylene Blue

6:51 Vs Nitric Oxide: A toxic free radical

11:05 Nitric Oxide vs testosterone

12:08 A nicotine cofactor?

18:55 L-Arginine and Viagra are problematic

23:09 Vs COVID

33:55 Methylene Blue sources

38:36 Methylene Blue as a “bio-prep”

41:46 Dosage and usage

47:48 What’s in the book

52:37 Red light therapy synergy





Read Methylene Blue Meta-Analysis 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/methylene-blue-meta-analysis

Order book 📖 The Ultimate Guide to Methylene Blue

https://amzn.to/3AuH179

Order 💲 Methylene Blue

Liquid Solution https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Methylene-Blue

Methylene Blue Troches https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Blue-Cannatine

On Amazon https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Methylene-Blue-AMZ

In UK/EU https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Methylene-Blue-CZTL





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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