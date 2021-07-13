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Methylene Blue - A safe, effective, and affordable biohack 🎙️ Interview with Mark Sloan
jroseland
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1042 views • July 13, 2021

In Biohacking, we often have to choose between safe, effective, and affordable. But, after reading "The Ultimate Guide to Methylene Blue" by Mark Sloan of EndAllDisease.com I'm thoroughly convinced that Methylene Blue measures up in all three crucial dimensions, I'll be adding it to my daily stack. In this interview with the author, we discuss…

2:35 The holy grail of Biohacking - Safe, effective, and affordable

4:04 What people are saying about Methylene Blue

6:51 Vs Nitric Oxide: A toxic free radical

11:05 Nitric Oxide vs testosterone

12:08 A nicotine cofactor?

18:55 L-Arginine and Viagra are problematic

23:09 Vs COVID

33:55 Methylene Blue sources

38:36 Methylene Blue as a “bio-prep”

41:46 Dosage and usage

47:48 What’s in the book

52:37 Red light therapy synergy


Read Methylene Blue Meta-Analysis 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/methylene-blue-meta-analysis

Order book 📖 The Ultimate Guide to Methylene Blue

https://amzn.to/3AuH179

Order 💲 Methylene Blue

Liquid Solution https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Methylene-Blue

Methylene Blue Troches https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Blue-Cannatine

On Amazon https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Methylene-Blue-AMZ

In UK/EU https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Methylene-Blue-CZTL


Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]


Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app

https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858


Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter

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https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

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https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

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on Telegram

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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
healthbiohackingviagranitric oxidejonathan roselandmethylene bluelimitless mindsetmark sloan
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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