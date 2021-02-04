Is AOC a pathological liar, a rich and powerful victim, an actress, a great marketer, dangerous

#AOC #Liar #CapitolRiot #Pathological #TedCruz #BLM #Antifa #Rich



New York Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has hit back at Republican critics who accused her of lying about her traumatic experiences during the Capitol riot.



Ocasio-Cortez, 31, has twice spoken on Instagram Live about her terror on January 6, and on Monday night tearfully revealed that she is a survivor of s***** assault as she talked about the fear she felt during the deadly insurrection.



Yet Republicans, led by alt-right agitator Jack Posobiec, have accused her of faking her story.



'AOC wasn't in the Capitol building during her 'near death' experience,' he tweeted.



Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night heaped scorn on her story, saying: 'Trump voters weren't trying to kill her, and neither were U.S. senators.'



He showed a clip when she spoke of hiding in the bathroom of her office, and hearing bangs at her door and shouts of 'she's in there'. They were the Capitol Police, but she did not know that immediately.



Carlson, without showing her full explanation, added: 'People believe this crap.'



Posobiec showed a map, with her office in the Cannon House Office Building highlighted, and an arrow pointing towards the Capitol Rotunda.



Ocasio-Cortez responded, describing Posobiec's claims as 'the latest manipulative take on the right.'



She pointed out that the insurgents were all around Capitol Hill, not just in the main Rotunda.



'We were all on the Capitol complex - the attack wasn’t just on the dome,' she said.



'The bombs Trump supporters planted surrounded our offices too.'



The Bronx-born congresswoman sparred repeatedly with Posobiec, a well-known troll, on Twitter.



When he posted a map, captioned 'fact check', she responded: 'This isn’t a fact check at all. Your arrows aren’t accurate. They lie about where the mob stormed & place them further away than it was.



'You also fail to the convey *multiple* areas people were trying to storm. It wasn’t 1.



'You also failed to show tunnels. Poor job all around.'



She said: 'People were trying to rush and infiltrate our office buildings - that’s why we had to get evacuated in the first place. The attempts of attackers & publicly available communications show how they tried to gain access and share location info on finding members for physical harm.'



She added that it was 'd***ing' that Republicans were engaged in a 'discrediting campaign'.