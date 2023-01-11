⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1300, January 11, 2023

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine

(11 January 2023)

Part I

◻️The Russian Federation Armed Forces continue the special military operation.





◻️In Kupyansk direction, artillery and army aviation have engaged the concentrations of manpower of the 92nd Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the 103rd Territorial Defence Brigade close to Sinkovka and Kislovka (Kharkov region), as well as Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic) neutralising over 30 Ukrainian servicemen and two motor vehicles.





◻️In Krasny Liman direction, artillery fire, assault and army aviation strikes defeated the assault groups of the 95th, 80th airborne assault and 25th airborne brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Chervonaya Dibrova, Makeyevka, and Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic). Moreover, four sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been eliminated close to Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic) and Serebryansky forestry.





💥The AFU have suffered up to 90 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, as well as two armoured combat vehicles, and three vehicles eliminated during the day.





◻️In Donetsk direction, Russian troops have liberated Podgorodnoye (Donetsk People's Republic) during a successful offensive.





◻️Airborne Troops blockaded Soledar from the northern and southern parts of the city. The Russian Aerospace Forces strike at enemy strongholds. Assault squads are fighting in the city.





💥Up to 80 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles were destroyed as a result of the shelling of units of the 61st AFU Mechanised and 17th Tank Brigades.





◻️In South Donetsk direction, up to 25 Ukrainian servicemen, an infantry fighting vehicle, and two motor vehicles have been annihilated by a complex fire attack near Nikolskoye, Prechistovka, and Novoselka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralised a command and observation post of a battalion of the 57th AFU Motorised Infantry Brigade close to Artemovsk (Donetsk People's Republic). Besides, during the day, 74 AFU artillery units, manpower and military hardware have been hit in 113 areas.

Part II (see Part I (https://t.me/mod_russia_en/5741))





💥Counterbattery warfare operations resulted in destruction of:





▪️1 Ukrainian Uragan MLRS near Kotovka (Kharkov region);





▪️1 U.S.-made M777 artillery system near Belogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic);





▪️2 Ukrainian 2S7 Pion self-propelled guns near Raigorodok (Donetsk People's Republic), a towed D-20 howitzer near Kolodesi (Donetsk People's Republic);





▪️2 D-30 howitzers near Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Pobeda (Donetsk People's Republic), and a 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer near Pavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◻️In addition, U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 and AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar stations near Artemovsk and Dzerzhinsk (Donetsk People's Republic) have been neutralised.





✈️ Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down one Su-27 aircraft of Ukrainian Air Force near Popov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥2 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles close to Pavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic) have been shot down by air defence forces overnight.





💥5 rounds of HIMARS and Olkha multiple-launch rocket systems were intercepted near Debaltsevo and Yenakiyevo (Donetsk People's Republic), and Kartamyshevo (Lugansk People's Republic). 1 U.S. HARM anti-radiation missile has been intercepted close to Bryanka (Lugansk People's Republic).





📊 In total, 371 airplanes and 200 helicopters, 2,868 unmanned aerial vehicles, 400 air defence missile systems, 7,473 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 976 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,809 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 8,006 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.



