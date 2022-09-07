MEDIA CARTEL BILL WILL MAKE FAKE NEWS WORSE THAN EVER | EP 3111-6PM





A new version of the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) is circulating that is worse than the original. It allows mainstream, legacy and left-wing media to form exclusionary media cartels and then empowers them with extraordinary collective-bargaining power to collude with Big Tech companies. The amendments serve only to spell out in greater specificity how to exclude conservative and anti-establishment media from any alleged benefits. Specifically, the new JCPA contains a provision that allows “eligible” media companies forming a cartel to “create admission criteria for membership unrelated to the size of an eligible digital journalism provider or the views expressed by its content, including criteria to limit membership to only eligible publishers or only eligible broadcasters.” https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/22233













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7:00 PM Chris Emery Co Producer of A Noble Lie http://freemindfilms.com/2018/

8:00 PM Michael Rae Khoury Investigative journalist, cofounder of https://plvsvltra.org/





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