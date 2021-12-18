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KLAUS SCHWAB - YOU WILL HAVE NOTHING AND BE HAPPY
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90 views • December 18, 2021
What we are seeing now is going to lead to the greatest upheaval of humanity and time of trouble the likes of which has NEVER been witnessed upon this earth and there will never be the likes of again according to the bible. Such will be the devastation upon this earth that God has shortened the days otherwise no flesh would be saved, there will be a great distress of nations when they behold those things that are coming upon the earth, monumental waves and the hearts of men failing them, if you don't believe in Jesus Christ, NOW would be a good time to seek him out!
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