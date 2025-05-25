Released: May 13, 2011

Note: Watch at the end of Bill Gates' 1989 tribute to the psychopathic Queen's 9/11 False Flag attack





Unlawful Killing is a 2011 British documentary film about the deaths of Diana, Princess of Wales, and Dodi Fayed on August 31, 1997. Directed by Keith Allen and financed by Dodi's father Mohamed Al-Fayed at a reported cost of £2.5m. It had a single trade screening during the 2011 Cannes Film Festival.





The film argues that the British and French authorities covered up uncomfortable facts about the crash, accuses Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret of being "gangsters in tiaras", and alleges that Prince Philip was a psychopath.





