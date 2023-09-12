Create New Account
22 years after 9/11: Do YOU still believe THIS about America?
Published 18 hours ago

Glenn Beck


Sep 11, 2023


22 years ago, Glenn wrote an essay called "The Greatest American Generation." But how much of it does he still believe? Are we still the same country that we were back then — an America that runs INTO burning buildings instead of from them? On the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Glenn re-reads that essay and emphasizes that one thing remains true: God has not forsaken us. He's trying to wake us up. So, will the American experiment die with us or blaze again?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ymClW6nYJbE

america911terroristglenn beckamerican experiment22 yearshow much has changedgreatest american generationgod has not forsaken usweake up

