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Some Crazy Things We Are Supposed to Believe About Blacks
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194 views • July 09, 2021
Jared Taylor marvels at the strange things we are supposed to think about blacks. Are they superproductive people who made America great? Or are they delicate flowers who will need affirmative action forever? Or both?
Thumbnail credit: Emőke Dénes, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2021/07/some-crazy-things-we-are-supposed-to-believe-about-blacks/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Thumbnail credit: Emőke Dénes, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2021/07/some-crazy-things-we-are-supposed-to-believe-about-blacks/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
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