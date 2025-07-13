Kerrville Flooding Is Prophetic. 3 Deadly Floods in 8 Days. 7/4 Flood w over 120 Dead. NM, NC Floods

President Trump says: 'Never Seen Anything Like It'. Trump Speaks to Local Texas Officials After Floods. President Donald Trump arrived in San Antonio on Friday to begin a high-profile visit to flood-ravaged Central Texas, where more than 120 people have died and hundreds remain missing. Joined by First Lady Melania Trump and top officials, Trump has surveyed the devastation in Kerrville and met with victims' families and emergency responders.





At a roundtable today, he said: "I've never seen anything like it.





"Dozens and dozens of precious children taken from us... it's terrible."





Did the eclipse cause Hurricane Harvey? Two massive and rare events occurring in the same week. That has certainly raised some eyebrows, and it's only natural to question wether or not there is some correlation between the two, or even if there are some strange cosmic forces at work in the universe.





Kerr County officials waited 90 minutes to send emergency alert after requested, dispatch audio shows. Kerr County's CodeRED emergency system was first introduced in 2014.





Before Tragedy, Texas Repeatedly Rejected Pleas for Flood Alarm Funding. Kerr County failed to secure a warning system, even as local officials remained aware of the risks and as billions of dollars were available for similar projects.





Texas lawmakers failed to pass a bill to improve local disaster warning systems this year. A GOP state lawmaker who represents Kerr County says he likely would vote differently now on House Bill 13, which would have established a grant program for counties to build new emergency communication infrastructure.





FEMA waited 3 days to send rescue crews to Texas: report. The Federal Emergency Management Agency did not deploy search and rescue teams to the Texas Hill Country until Monday, more than 72 hours after the deadly floods, per CNN.





Budget limits at DHS delayed FEMA’s Texas deployment, officials say. FEMA officials said search and rescue efforts in the Texas floods were slowed by budget rules imposed by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.





Camp Mystic’s owner warned of floods for decades. Then the river killed him.

Dick Eastland warned for decades about the hidden dangers of the beautiful but volatile Guadalupe River, a peril he saw firsthand while running his family’s youth camp





Kerrville and Ingram will be in the path of complete totality for the 2024 Solar Eclipse and are predicted to have prime totality times, Kerrville with 4 minutes and 24 seconds, and Ingram with 4 minutes and 26 seconds. The Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau is working closely with area officials to plan for the influx of visitors coming to the Hill Country to experience such a historic event.





Kerr County officials waited 90 minutes to send emergency alert after requested, dispatch audio shows. Kerr County's CodeRED emergency system was first introduced in 2014.





Texas Flood Was America's Deadliest Rainfall Flash Flood In 49 Years. This disaster's death toll has now topped that from Helene's inland flooding in 2024. Here's some perspective on how it measures up to other deadly flash floods from rainfall.





The Texas Flash Flood Is a Preview of the Chaos to Come





At least 200 homes damaged in New Mexico flooding that killed 3 people, officials say





Deadly floods ravage communities across 3 states, spawning unprecedented devastation. As residents in Texas, New Mexico and North Carolina work to clear debris and begin the recovery process, first responders are continuing to search for those who were swept away and remain missing.





North Carolina Braces for More Heavy Rain and a Continued Risk of Flooding

Some places have had rainfall amounts that are 600 percent of normal in the last week.





Flood Warning Issued As North Carolina River Rises to 45 Feet





At least 6 dead in North Carolina after Southeast, mid-Atlantic hammered by flooding this week. Leftover moisture from Chantal brought nearly a foot of rain across parts of the mid-Atlantic toward the end of the July Fourth weekend and early this week. That was followed by more heavy rain Wednesday.





#Kerrville

#KerrvilleFlood

#Trump

#NCFlood

#NMflood

#47

#BibleProphecy





#SeventhDayAdventist

#SDAChurch

#SDASermon

#Adventist





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Zelle: 757-955-6871





PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House