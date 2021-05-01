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Life Dynamics Inc: Meet Planned Parenthood - Doing What the Klan Never Could [21.02.2020]
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13 views • May 01, 2021
- Are Planned Parenthood in Denmark? (Answer: YES)
https://www.ippf.org/countries/denmark
https://um.dk/~/media/um/danida-en/agenda%20item%204%20%20danish%20organisation%20strategy%20for%20international%20planned%20parenthood%20federation%20ippf.pdf
https://um.dk/~/media/um/english-site/documents/danida/partners/int-org/ippf%20strategy%202015.pdf
http://www.ft.dk/samling/20051/almdel/uru/bilag/105/240256.pdf
http://www.netpublikationer.dk/um/14_evaluation_2014_03/Html/kap04.html
https://www.devex.com/organizations/sex-samfund-danish-family-planning-association-153120
https://globalnyt.dk/content/danish-family-planning-association-dfpa-seeking-experienced-and-qualified-consultant
--
International Planned Parenthood Federation Expands ...https://www.gatesfoundation.org › I...
Announced today that it has received a $1,730,000 gift from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The grant money has made it possible for International Planned ...
https://www.gatesfoundation.org/Ideas/Media-Center/Press-Releases/1999/10/International-Planned-Parenthood-Federation991013
- Does the Bill Gates Foundation support Planned Parenthood?
- What foundations does Bill Gates support?
- How much does the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation give to who?
- What companies do Bill and Melinda Gates Own?
--
Donors to Planned Parenthood have included the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Buffett Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the Turner Foundation, the Cullmans, and others.[77][78][79][80] The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's contributions to the organization have been specifically marked to avoid funding abortions.[77] Some donors, such as the Buffett Foundation, have supported reproductive health that can include abortion services.[77] Pro-life groups have advocated the boycott of donors to Planned Parenthood.[81] Corporate donors include CREDO Mobile.[82]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Planned_Parenthood
- What exactly does Planned Parenthood do?
- Is Planned Parenthood trustworthy?
- Is Planned Parenthood for everyone?
- Who benefits from Planned Parenthood?
- Does Planned Parenthood verify your income?
- Does Planned Parenthood give free abortions?
- Does Planned Parenthood give free Plan B?
- How many abortions has Planned Parenthood done?
- Do taxpayers pay for abortions?
- Why do we need Planned Parenthood?
- Is Planned Parenthood confidential?
--
43 views • Feb 21, 2020
Life Dynamics Inc
4.2K subscribers
743 views - 1 year ago -
https://youtu.be/K11F5v9TZ5w
In honor of Black History Month, we are dedicating this time to introduce the world to the REAL Planned Parenthood. Not only is the information in this video true, it is the same information that went out on a flyer to over 51,000 black churches across the nation. Why? Because pastors, especially leaders in the black church, have a moral and divine obligation to fight this evil and lead people in the struggle to end it!
In honor of Black History Month, we are dedicating this time to introduce the world to the REAL Planned Parenthood. Not only is the information in this video true, it is the same information that went out on a flyer to over 51,000 black churches across the nation. Why? Because pastors, especially leaders in the black church, have a moral and divine obligation to fight this evil and lead people in the struggle to end it!
Get involved by pledging to show Maafa 21 to your pastor! Maafa 21 is a documentary by Life Dynamics that is about eugenics, elitism, and well-hidden racial agendas. It’s about treachery and corruption at the highest levels of political and corporate America. It’s about things the media has been hiding and politicians don’t want you to know!
---
Description
Life Dynamics was founded as a non-profit pro-life organization in 1992 by pro-life activist Mark Crutcher. We've gained a reputation among pro-life groups for our detailed abortion research, our respected Abortion Malpractice Litigation campaign , our research on Planned Parenthood, our Aborted Baby Body Parts Investigation, our Child Predator investigation, and our stunning documentary Maafa21 Black Genocide in 21st Century America.
https://www.youtube.com/c/LifeDynamicsInc/about
https://twitter.com/LifeDynamicsInc
https://lifedynamics.com/
Mark Crutcher (@MarkCrutcher3). President and founder of Life Dynamics, director of Maafa 21, author, proud husband
https://twitter.com/markcrutcher3
https://www.facebook.com/mark.crutcher1
https://www.ippf.org/countries/denmark
https://um.dk/~/media/um/danida-en/agenda%20item%204%20%20danish%20organisation%20strategy%20for%20international%20planned%20parenthood%20federation%20ippf.pdf
https://um.dk/~/media/um/english-site/documents/danida/partners/int-org/ippf%20strategy%202015.pdf
http://www.ft.dk/samling/20051/almdel/uru/bilag/105/240256.pdf
http://www.netpublikationer.dk/um/14_evaluation_2014_03/Html/kap04.html
https://www.devex.com/organizations/sex-samfund-danish-family-planning-association-153120
https://globalnyt.dk/content/danish-family-planning-association-dfpa-seeking-experienced-and-qualified-consultant
--
International Planned Parenthood Federation Expands ...https://www.gatesfoundation.org › I...
Announced today that it has received a $1,730,000 gift from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The grant money has made it possible for International Planned ...
https://www.gatesfoundation.org/Ideas/Media-Center/Press-Releases/1999/10/International-Planned-Parenthood-Federation991013
- Does the Bill Gates Foundation support Planned Parenthood?
- What foundations does Bill Gates support?
- How much does the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation give to who?
- What companies do Bill and Melinda Gates Own?
--
Donors to Planned Parenthood have included the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Buffett Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the Turner Foundation, the Cullmans, and others.[77][78][79][80] The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's contributions to the organization have been specifically marked to avoid funding abortions.[77] Some donors, such as the Buffett Foundation, have supported reproductive health that can include abortion services.[77] Pro-life groups have advocated the boycott of donors to Planned Parenthood.[81] Corporate donors include CREDO Mobile.[82]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Planned_Parenthood
- What exactly does Planned Parenthood do?
- Is Planned Parenthood trustworthy?
- Is Planned Parenthood for everyone?
- Who benefits from Planned Parenthood?
- Does Planned Parenthood verify your income?
- Does Planned Parenthood give free abortions?
- Does Planned Parenthood give free Plan B?
- How many abortions has Planned Parenthood done?
- Do taxpayers pay for abortions?
- Why do we need Planned Parenthood?
- Is Planned Parenthood confidential?
--
43 views • Feb 21, 2020
Life Dynamics Inc
4.2K subscribers
743 views - 1 year ago -
https://youtu.be/K11F5v9TZ5w
In honor of Black History Month, we are dedicating this time to introduce the world to the REAL Planned Parenthood. Not only is the information in this video true, it is the same information that went out on a flyer to over 51,000 black churches across the nation. Why? Because pastors, especially leaders in the black church, have a moral and divine obligation to fight this evil and lead people in the struggle to end it!
In honor of Black History Month, we are dedicating this time to introduce the world to the REAL Planned Parenthood. Not only is the information in this video true, it is the same information that went out on a flyer to over 51,000 black churches across the nation. Why? Because pastors, especially leaders in the black church, have a moral and divine obligation to fight this evil and lead people in the struggle to end it!
Get involved by pledging to show Maafa 21 to your pastor! Maafa 21 is a documentary by Life Dynamics that is about eugenics, elitism, and well-hidden racial agendas. It’s about treachery and corruption at the highest levels of political and corporate America. It’s about things the media has been hiding and politicians don’t want you to know!
---
Description
Life Dynamics was founded as a non-profit pro-life organization in 1992 by pro-life activist Mark Crutcher. We've gained a reputation among pro-life groups for our detailed abortion research, our respected Abortion Malpractice Litigation campaign , our research on Planned Parenthood, our Aborted Baby Body Parts Investigation, our Child Predator investigation, and our stunning documentary Maafa21 Black Genocide in 21st Century America.
https://www.youtube.com/c/LifeDynamicsInc/about
https://twitter.com/LifeDynamicsInc
https://lifedynamics.com/
Mark Crutcher (@MarkCrutcher3). President and founder of Life Dynamics, director of Maafa 21, author, proud husband
https://twitter.com/markcrutcher3
https://www.facebook.com/mark.crutcher1
Keywords
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