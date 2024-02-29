Michigan takeaways: Presidential primaries show warning signs for Trump and Biden

Joe Biden and Donald Trump easily won their party’s primaries in Michigan, but Tuesday’s results showed that both candidates have cause for concern in their bid to win the swing state in November. An “uncommitted” vote in Michigan’s Democratic primary was the first indication of how backlash over President Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza might impact his reelection campaign. Trump won his primary by a large margin, but support for rival Nikki Haley once again showed that some Republican voters may have misgivings about giving the former president another four years in the general election. KTLA 5's Eric Spillman reports. (Feb. 28, 2024) KTLA 5 News - Keeping Southern Californians informed since 1947.

