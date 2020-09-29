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The Truth About The Las Vegas Shooting and Stephen Paddock
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243 views • September 29, 2020
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3846/the-truth-about-the-las-vegas-shooting-and-stephen-paddock
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3846-the-truth-about-the-las-vegas-shooting-and-stephen-paddock
On October 1st, 2017 at approximately 10pm, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock used a hammer-like implement to smash two windows in his 32nd floor suite at of the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Outside the smashed windows, a crowd of approximately 22,000 had gathered for the Route 91 Harvest country music festival – inside were several gun tripods, 23 different firearms - some with scopes, others with bump-stock devices - and thousands of rounds of ammunition. Bump stocks are legal accessories that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire at rates approaching that of fully automatic weapons.
At 10:08pm, Las Vegas Police reported receiving the first call of shots fired at the country music festival and 72 minutes later Paddock was found dead in his room by the responding SWAT team.
During those 72 minutes, 59 people were murdered, 527 were injured and the lives of thousands were irreparably damaged forever as a result of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3846/the-truth-about-the-las-vegas-shooting-and-stephen-paddock
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3846-the-truth-about-the-las-vegas-shooting-and-stephen-paddock
On October 1st, 2017 at approximately 10pm, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock used a hammer-like implement to smash two windows in his 32nd floor suite at of the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Outside the smashed windows, a crowd of approximately 22,000 had gathered for the Route 91 Harvest country music festival – inside were several gun tripods, 23 different firearms - some with scopes, others with bump-stock devices - and thousands of rounds of ammunition. Bump stocks are legal accessories that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire at rates approaching that of fully automatic weapons.
At 10:08pm, Las Vegas Police reported receiving the first call of shots fired at the country music festival and 72 minutes later Paddock was found dead in his room by the responding SWAT team.
During those 72 minutes, 59 people were murdered, 527 were injured and the lives of thousands were irreparably damaged forever as a result of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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