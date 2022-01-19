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The Patriot Hour: $cience Vs Science 1/17/22 [17.01.2022]
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60 views • January 19, 2022
Message: Hey Mike and others, I can't connect to www.thepatriothour.tv anymore :(
Other with same 'problem'? My location is Copenhagen Denmark :)
--
Helping 2 Spread The Truth & Promote Freedom & Liberty 4 All. That's Our Only Agenda. Plain and Simple. Veteran, Father, Truth Seeker & Patriot God,Country,Family. #PatriotsInFullControl
#BooM
Joined Feb 10, 2018
31,173,257 views
The Patriot Hour
163,443 subscribers
Created 2 years, 4 months ago.
20 videos
2743 subscribers
40439 views
The Patriot Hour - 2743 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/s1qZFvFo87Q2/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thepatriothour/
www.thepatriothour.tv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qTPDuNcS0beU/
https://dlive.tv/ThePatriotHour
www.thepatriothour.tv
https://rumble.com/c/ThePatriotHour
https://dlive.tv/ThePatriotHour
Other with same 'problem'? My location is Copenhagen Denmark :)
--
Helping 2 Spread The Truth & Promote Freedom & Liberty 4 All. That's Our Only Agenda. Plain and Simple. Veteran, Father, Truth Seeker & Patriot God,Country,Family. #PatriotsInFullControl
#BooM
Joined Feb 10, 2018
31,173,257 views
The Patriot Hour
163,443 subscribers
Created 2 years, 4 months ago.
20 videos
2743 subscribers
40439 views
The Patriot Hour - 2743 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/s1qZFvFo87Q2/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thepatriothour/
www.thepatriothour.tv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qTPDuNcS0beU/
https://dlive.tv/ThePatriotHour
www.thepatriothour.tv
https://rumble.com/c/ThePatriotHour
https://dlive.tv/ThePatriotHour
Keywords
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