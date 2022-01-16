Dr. Thomas Cowan talk with REAL HERO Christine Massey – NO virus, It's all a HOAX

Dr. Thomas Cowan talk with REAL HERO Christine Massey – NO virus, It's all a HOAXThis week's podcast episode features an interview with Christine Massey. She will discuss how she used Freedom of Information requests to ask for proof of virus isolation from many "health" organizations like the CDC. What she found may (or may not) surprise you. I hope you'll tune in and share this important information with your loved ones. - Dr. CowanDr McCullough is a pathologist and cardiologist, not a virologist- maybe he just assumes all these things concerning viruses have been proven, like it's just a given like the sky is blue. And he is either an indoctrinated industry Dr or he's deliberately responding to the foia requests like that because he's a controlled counter intelligence asset and his job is disinformation. In layman's terms he's controlled opp shill. That he's making the rounds on mainstream "alternative" media to muddy the waters tells me it's likely the latter. Same goes for ppl like Dr Malone (works on next generation covid vaccines for virus that does not exist) RFK (house party with masks and negative test requirement) and many others shillsQ from many people: If there is no virus, then what is it that they are finding when they do these experiments to find new viruses. What are they finding? They must be finding something. How could they fool all these scientists into believing that they are finding a new virus.A: You first need to understand exactly what they are doing in the experiment. And the particles they are finding are fragments of RNA or DNA from decaying cells. They never proved these cause the disease. They never proved that is what killed in the cells in the petri dish. In reality it was the conditions of the experiment itself that killed the cells- reducing the nutrition by 90% and poisoning the cells with cytotoxic antibiotics and antimycotics. They come to the wrong conclusion because they NEVER do the necessary control experiments. They are taught in virology to not follow the scientific method. I think because the fraud is extremely profitable. Then you have to understand how they sequence these particles. They set out to find a certain virus type by using primer sequences of that virus type from a bank, in silico, and then computer programs arrange the little pieces and fill in huge gaps by guessing. The genome sequence is entirely created by a computer, not in the real world. This way you can take the particles and sequence any type of virus you want out of them. If you repeat it of course you will get a different result, and there are your variants. - 108tilapiaNano particle zoo, pleomorphic exosomes and who knows what else, you make it sound like just because they see particles they must be the cause of disease. There's thousands, hundreds of thousands of morphologies coming from specific exosome types/cell types/dealing with various types of insults OF the procedures used to observe them, given monomorphic pathogenic fair tales for big pharma. A russian doll of fraud. Virology is fucking fraud.source: