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Alien Conspiracy Guitar Jam
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37 views • April 09, 2020
Lockdown Covid-19 Alien Conspiracy Jam | Tour date 4th April 2020.
Update:
Lego tour-bus is broken. Stuck in bedroom venue, but may be able to venture to kitchen, bathroom and other venues acoustically. Astrocat, my feline roadie, says there's no way she is going to haul gear around without tour-bus. Meow! :D
You may recognise a couple tunes and melodies in this alien conspiracy jam. You will definitely recognise the melodies and tunes if you were around in the 80s and love science fiction. Tom Baker/Peter Davison and Doctor Who, plus the reptilian visitors in the sci-fi series, V!
Using my trusty Charvel Pro Mod San Dimas, EZ Drummer 2, EZ Mix 2, Ableton Live 10 Lite, BIAS FX, Reaper, Focusrite Scarlett Solo and other things which I can't remember. :)
If you enjoyed this video, please like, share and subscribe! :)
Any comments, please post below. :)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Steemit: https://steemit.com/@dramamask
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
Update:
Lego tour-bus is broken. Stuck in bedroom venue, but may be able to venture to kitchen, bathroom and other venues acoustically. Astrocat, my feline roadie, says there's no way she is going to haul gear around without tour-bus. Meow! :D
You may recognise a couple tunes and melodies in this alien conspiracy jam. You will definitely recognise the melodies and tunes if you were around in the 80s and love science fiction. Tom Baker/Peter Davison and Doctor Who, plus the reptilian visitors in the sci-fi series, V!
Using my trusty Charvel Pro Mod San Dimas, EZ Drummer 2, EZ Mix 2, Ableton Live 10 Lite, BIAS FX, Reaper, Focusrite Scarlett Solo and other things which I can't remember. :)
If you enjoyed this video, please like, share and subscribe! :)
Any comments, please post below. :)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Steemit: https://steemit.com/@dramamask
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
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