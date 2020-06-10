© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How We Met, a Story in God Speaking
Follow
0
Share
Report
2 views • June 10, 2020
Is God still speaking?
Through Visions? Through Dreams? Through Words?
We get asked, how did you guys meet?
Great lessons learned in this testimony.
WARNING: There are some ADULT topics discussed in this video that may not be appropriate for children.
The "song" mentioned and at the beginning and the end of the broadcast is from Santi C and Casey Lee Williams. It can be found here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B__LiwUMtJg
If you are interested in the FREE EBOOK promotion going on this week only
(6-10-20 through 6-14-20) click below. The Nephilim, A Giant Walk Through History
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00UAR1U98/ref=cm_sw_r_fm_apa_i_9Q33EbW7HRM2W
If you read the book, we ask you give us a review on Amazon!
Through Visions? Through Dreams? Through Words?
We get asked, how did you guys meet?
Great lessons learned in this testimony.
WARNING: There are some ADULT topics discussed in this video that may not be appropriate for children.
The "song" mentioned and at the beginning and the end of the broadcast is from Santi C and Casey Lee Williams. It can be found here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B__LiwUMtJg
If you are interested in the FREE EBOOK promotion going on this week only
(6-10-20 through 6-14-20) click below. The Nephilim, A Giant Walk Through History
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00UAR1U98/ref=cm_sw_r_fm_apa_i_9Q33EbW7HRM2W
If you read the book, we ask you give us a review on Amazon!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.