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How We Met, a Story in God Speaking
The Way Remnant
The Way Remnant
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2 views • June 10, 2020
Is God still speaking?
Through Visions? Through Dreams? Through Words?
We get asked, how did you guys meet?
Great lessons learned in this testimony.

WARNING: There are some ADULT topics discussed in this video that may not be appropriate for children.

The "song" mentioned and at the beginning and the end of the broadcast is from Santi C and Casey Lee Williams. It can be found here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B__LiwUMtJg

If you are interested in the FREE EBOOK promotion going on this week only
(6-10-20 through 6-14-20) click below. The Nephilim, A Giant Walk Through History
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00UAR1U98/ref=cm_sw_r_fm_apa_i_9Q33EbW7HRM2W
If you read the book, we ask you give us a review on Amazon!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy