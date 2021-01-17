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AH2020 *Le 20 heures* 16/01/2021 - La grande declass
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20 views • January 17, 2021
AH2020 *LE 20 HEURES* 16/01/2021*** LA GRANDE DECLASS ***
16 janvier 2021 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=148Osw5Mrmo&;feature=youtu.be
ANTOINE AH2020 : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMAFqriaN0IozmId1aDR0_w
*** LA FRAUDE EST CERTIFIEE***LA BATAILLE FINAL***
RESTONS UNIS JUSQU'AU BOUT !!!
PLUS QUE JAMAIS NOUS AVONS BESOINS DE VOUS !!!
POUR SOUTENIR AH2020 SUR CE SITE:
https://paypal.me/pools/c/8pAjgZ4Kt1
https://fr.tipeee.com/lalliance-humaine-2020
https://www.patreon.com/AH2020
https://www.helloasso.com/associations/l-alliance-humaine-2020/adhesions/adhesion-ah2020-1
Nous mettons à disposition PAYPAL AINSI QUE TIPEEE si certains d'entre vous souhaitent nous aider en participant à leurs manières.
***GRATITUDE A VOUS***
NOTRE NOUVEAU SITE INTERNET:
https://ah2020.org
NOTRE GROUPE FB:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/ah2020.org
Merci à vous.
Et surtout SOYEZ HEUREUX ;-)
16 janvier 2021 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=148Osw5Mrmo&;feature=youtu.be
ANTOINE AH2020 : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMAFqriaN0IozmId1aDR0_w
*** LA FRAUDE EST CERTIFIEE***LA BATAILLE FINAL***
RESTONS UNIS JUSQU'AU BOUT !!!
PLUS QUE JAMAIS NOUS AVONS BESOINS DE VOUS !!!
POUR SOUTENIR AH2020 SUR CE SITE:
https://paypal.me/pools/c/8pAjgZ4Kt1
https://fr.tipeee.com/lalliance-humaine-2020
https://www.patreon.com/AH2020
https://www.helloasso.com/associations/l-alliance-humaine-2020/adhesions/adhesion-ah2020-1
Nous mettons à disposition PAYPAL AINSI QUE TIPEEE si certains d'entre vous souhaitent nous aider en participant à leurs manières.
***GRATITUDE A VOUS***
NOTRE NOUVEAU SITE INTERNET:
https://ah2020.org
NOTRE GROUPE FB:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/ah2020.org
Merci à vous.
Et surtout SOYEZ HEUREUX ;-)
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