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Russian Govt. Threatens to Ban YouTube in Retaliation for Censorship
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170 views • September 30, 2021
YouTube has announced it’s removing the channels of prominent anti-vaccine activists like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Joseph Mercola in a bid to suppress COVID vaccine hesitancy. After YouTube deleted two huge German-language news channels operated by broadcaster RT, Russia threatened to impose a total ban on the platform.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/russia-threatens-total-ban-on-youtube-after-major-channels-deleted/
and here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/youtube-bans-all-anti-vaxx-activists-anti-vaxx-content/
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Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/russia-threatens-total-ban-on-youtube-after-major-channels-deleted/
and here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/youtube-bans-all-anti-vaxx-activists-anti-vaxx-content/
Save 40% on Survival Shield X-2 and get one of nature’s greatest essentials today!
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