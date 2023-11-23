Accusations Against the American Fox News Channel Correspondent of Colluding with the Occupation army to Stage a Play 🤡

A clip raises accusations against the American Fox channel correspondent of colluding with the occupation army to stage a play. #US
In the clip, the correspondent pretends that the soldiers successfully arrested one of the fighters. #Israel
However seconds pass, and the same person is seen returning and dressing comfortably, with the blindfold removed and soldiers turned away.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.