Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Accusations Against the American Fox News Channel Correspondent of Colluding with the Occupation army to Stage a Play 🤡
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago

A clip raises accusations against the American Fox channel correspondent of colluding with the occupation army to stage a play. #US

 In the clip, the correspondent pretends that the soldiers successfully arrested one of the fighters. #Israel

However seconds pass, and the same person is seen returning and dressing comfortably, with the blindfold removed and soldiers turned away.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

