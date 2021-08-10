RITUAL SEXUAL ABUSE SURVIVOR: "THEY WILL NEVER STOP, WE MUST STOP THEM" W/ LAURA WORLEY (2OF2)

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
24009 subscribers
Laura Worley helps people around the world address issues stemming from complex trauma stemming from ritual sexual abuse. Laura wrote her new book, "Puzzle Pieces to The Cabal, Mind Control, and Slavery" based on her own experiences with ritual sexual abuse and the Monarch program. Her book explains what governments, military, kings and queens, Deep State Cabal, secret societies, Satanic cults, Witchcraft, and Mind Control have in common and puts all the puzzle pieces together. The book also has many elements that others have not yet disclosed on the various methods used to perform mind control. I highly recommend this book to anyone wanting to learn more. You can buy her book at https://LauraJWorley.com
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