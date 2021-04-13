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12) Mark Steele: a verdade sobre o 5G
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14 views • April 13, 2021
Créditos para o Canal '5g awareness':
Mark Steele on 5G and ICNIRP (jan. 5, 2020): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4NLJX0qU9pg
Mark Steele discursa numa praça em Copenhaga abordando a problemática do 5G, um evento na Dinamarca, no início de 2020 organizado por Mads Palsvig.
Mark Steele (engenheiro inglês, perito com patentes na área de equipamento militar electromagnético):
https://smombiegate.org/
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Mark Steele on 5G and ICNIRP (jan. 5, 2020): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4NLJX0qU9pg
Mark Steele discursa numa praça em Copenhaga abordando a problemática do 5G, um evento na Dinamarca, no início de 2020 organizado por Mads Palsvig.
Mark Steele (engenheiro inglês, perito com patentes na área de equipamento militar electromagnético):
https://smombiegate.org/
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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