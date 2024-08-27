Reports, Strike in Krivoy Rog on "Aurora" Hotel, presumably an Iskander missile

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥🇺🇦 According to initial (unconfirmed) reports, the strike in Krivoy Rog was on the "Aurora" hotel, presumably an Iskander missile. (Image was a separate snapshot of what is said to be this hotel.)
Adding after video posted:
According to Sergei Lebedev, coordinator of the pro-Russian resistance in Nikolaev, 15 English-speaking instructors had to be evacuated by military medics.Ukrainian fighting Mercenaries? Question answered in update above...
tonight's (UKR time) Earlier report before this: Explosions reported in Krivoy Rog! There are around 20 Geran drones flying across Ukraine at the moment and there is a threat of ballistic missiles from Crimea.
Adding:
Moments ago... Kinzhal flies through Zhitomir and Khmelnytsky regions.
And.. Two Tu-95 strategic bombers took off from Russia's Engels AFB and are headed SW towards Volgograd region.