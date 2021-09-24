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43669 Dead From Covid Jab But Passports Will Save Us
theDTrain
theDTrain
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10 views • September 24, 2021
Covid Unlikely to Mutate into a Deadly Variant, Says Lead Scientist Behind AstraZeneca Vaccine
https://archive.is/G7iAx
Covid-19 pandemic will be over in a year, Moderna chief executive says
https://archive.is/YJ5Mb
COVID will end up resembling common cold by spring next year, leading experts say
https://archive.is/ufIjU
QCovid Risk Assessment
https://qcovid.org/Home/AcademicLicence?licencedUrl=%2Fcalculation
COVID-19 daily epidemiology update
https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/epidemiological-summary-covid-19-cases.html?redir=1
Canada Population
https://www.worldometers.info/world-population/canada-population/
Coronavirus Cases
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/canada/
Ontario's vaccine passport system begins and this is what you need to know
https://archive.is/puySx
Opposition parties call for Ontario vaccine certificate system to be expanded to more settings
https://archive.is/DaG44
Israel: “Booster” doses now also only valid for 6 months
https://archive.is/iDrpR
Vaccine passports OK during pandemic: Ontario Human Rights Commission
https://archive.is/5H7mi
VAERS COVID Vaccine Mortality Reports
https://openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
Coronavirus vaccine - weekly summary of Yellow Card reporting
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions/coronavirus-vaccine-summary-of-yellow-card-reporting
EudraVigilance
https://www.adrreports.eu/en/search_subst.html#
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