An Israeli Soldier Gets Away with Murder in Palestine

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Source:
https://www.spreaker.com/user/morphonios/podcast-19-israeli-soldier-gets-away-wit
As Americans pay more attention to the epidemic of police brutality in the United States, attention is finally shifting toward the plight of the native inhabitants of Palestine who have been living for decades under a hostile military occupation - marked with abuse, torture and murder by Israeli soldiers.