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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1945 - FRIDAY - May 22, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/kiQLHm0IB4Q
MIC DROP: Kaleigh McEnany Shreds The Deep State Media, Then Walks Out Of Press Briefing 1945-6PM
Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Friday blew up ObamaGate, called out the media for ignoring the Flynn unmasking scandal then walked out of the briefing room like a boss. “Did anyone take it upon themselves to pose any questions about Michael Flynn and unmasking to President Obama’s spokesperson? Oh, not a single journalist has posed that question,” McEnany said to the liberal press pool. McEnany proceeded to speak over a liberal hack who tried to defend Obama’s cabal for targeting Flynn. “Perhaps if I write them out in a slide format — maybe we’re visual learners and you guys will follow up with journalistic curiosity,” she said. MIC DROP: Kaleigh McEnany Shreds The Deep State Media, Then Walks Out Of Press Briefing – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/NUs230qIEpM
GUEST: Paul E. Vallely, Major General, US Army (ret) was born in DuBois, Pa. He retired in 1991 from the US Army as Deputy Commanding General, US Army, Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii. General Vallely graduated from the US Military Academy at West Point and was commissioned in the Army in 1961 serving a distinguishing career of 32 years. General Vallely graduated from the US Military Academy at West Point and was commissioned in the Army in 1961 serving a distinguishing career of 32 years. General Vallely has been a military analyst on television and radio for over ten years. He is also a guest lecturer on National Security, international political, economic issues, strategic planning matters and the Global War against Radical Islam and other threats to America. http://www.standupamericaus.org/sua/
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