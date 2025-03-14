Is Trump Compromised? Examine his Fruits.

Is Trump Controlled?

If so by what country and how could Trump be compromised? How does this fit Bible Prophecy? Is Trump destroying the economy as the 1988 Economist Magazine foretold to install a global currency? How does the audit of Fort Knox gold, tariffs war, crypto push, land grab, income tax, BRICs, CBDC, Stock Market downfall, unstable Futures Market, and interest rates play into the destruction of the dollar. What will happen if the US dollar is decoupled as the reserve currency? What are we seeing on both the right and left to censor the net? How is Trump getting the Right to buy Teslas and how does this fit the jab playbook? Why is the news covering the potential discovery of Noah's ark now when Ron Wyatt already discovered the location / Ark. Could this be the push for Noahide laws that will get Christians beheaded. Did a major Israel newspaper admit to the October 7th stand down? So why can't students protest? How does the war on freedom to assemble and speech impact Christians? Is there more evidence of Ai tech being used to censor the net? Did Trump admit he was selected to be President? Cover a persecuted journalist disclosing an interesting history of False Flags against fellow Joos to push an agenda.



