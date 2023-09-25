New UN "Pandemic" Declaration Part of War on Humanity

The United Nations and the World Health Organization should lead the world and reshape the economy to deal with pandemics and other real and imagined problems, "world leaders" said in a series of "high-level" declarations adopted during UN General Assembly meetings last week. In this episode of Behind The Deep State, The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman breaks down several of these declarations. The first deals with pandemics and the next one with having governments seize control of healthcare under the guise of providing "universal" healthcare. Also adopted by over two dozen Western governments was a call for more online censorship. Finally, a declaration vowed to redouble efforts to impose the Agenda 2030 "Sustainable Development Goals" (SDGs).





Related Links:

https://press.un.org/en/2023/ga12533.doc.htm





https://www.who.int/news/item/20-09-2023-who-welcomes-historic-commitment-by-world-leaders-for-greater-collaboration--governance-and-investment-to-prevent--prepare-for-and-respond-to-future-pandemics





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com