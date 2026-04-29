STOP RELEASING FELONS: Judge Gets Cop Killed- Cobra Compassion

What happens when a judge decides that a seven-time convicted felon is just a "misunderstood king" who needs another chance? A cop gets executed in cold blood.





In today’s video, I’m breaking down the tragic and preventable case of Alphanso Talley and Judge John F. Lyke Jr. This isn’t just incompetence; it’s a Marxist-indoctrinated ideology that treats violent predators like oppressed underbrush. I’m proposing a new standard: The Stop Releasing Cobras Act. If a bartender is liable for over-serving a drunk driver, why isn't a judge liable for over-serving a career criminal?





Hit subscribe to join the and demand judicial accountability.





#JudicialReform #CommonSense #AlphansoTalley #LawAndOrder #TheScriptedMind #FactFreeGalaxy #Schadenfreude #RealityCheck #Cobras