STOP RELEASING FELONS: Judge Gets Cop Killed- Cobra Compassion

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What happens when a judge decides that a seven-time convicted felon is just a "misunderstood king" who needs another chance? A cop gets executed in cold blood.
In today’s video, I’m breaking down the tragic and preventable case of Alphanso Talley and Judge John F. Lyke Jr. This isn’t just incompetence; it’s a Marxist-indoctrinated ideology that treats violent predators like oppressed underbrush. I’m proposing a new standard: The Stop Releasing Cobras Act. If a bartender is liable for over-serving a drunk driver, why isn't a judge liable for over-serving a career criminal?
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#JudicialReform #CommonSense #AlphansoTalley #LawAndOrder #TheScriptedMind #FactFreeGalaxy #Schadenfreude #RealityCheck #Cobras