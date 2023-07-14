Create New Account
InfoWars - NATO Turns on Zelensky as War In Ukraine Favors Russia - 7-13-2023
Bloomberg is just out with a devastating behind-the-scenes account of a hot-headed Zelensky at the NATO summit in Vilnius, and the growing Western backlash in the face of his obvious frustration and what’s being seen as ingratitude for the steady flow of billions of dollars in arms to Kiev.

Learn more here:

https://www.infowars.com/posts/war-effort-in-shambles-as-hawks-turn-on-each-other-at-nato-summit/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/biden-goes-full-globalist-warmonger-in-nato-summit-speech/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/us-delegation-furious-over-zelensky-tweet-wapo/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/uk-defence-minister-says-what-everyone-is-thinking-we-are-not-an-amazon-delivery-service-for-weapons-to-ukraine/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/russian-pranksters-pose-as-zelensky-get-kissinger-to-say-he-thought-ukraine-was-behind-nord-stream-pipeline-explosion/

