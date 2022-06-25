Discovering the Jewish Jesus.Jun 24, 2022 “But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you." - Matthew 6:33 (NKJV)

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how to experience - so much more!

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how to seek first the kingdom of god and his righteousness

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seek god matthew 6:33

seek god's kingdom and his righteousness





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dgPaOeGHm3o