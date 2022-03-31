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Joe Biden on expansion of NATO into the Baltic states
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32 views • March 31, 2022
Biden in 1997 saying that the only thing that could provoke a "vigorous and hostile" Russian response would be if NATO expanded as far as the Baltic states. Senator Joe Biden knew as far back as 1997 knew that NATO expansion, which he supported, could eventually lead to a hostile Russian reaction.
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