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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0685 - James J Norris - Report on Adams' arrest
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11 views • April 04, 2021
James, a married father of 7, and a stepfather of 2, had just finished making a delivery and was walking to his vehicle, when Adams shot him 3 times with a .38 revolver. Adams, a felon with theft and drug convictions dating back to 2006, then fled without taking anything.
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