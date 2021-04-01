SPECIAL GUEST JAMES CORBETT HOW WE GOT HERE AND WHERE IT WILL GO

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Waking the Future
Tonight we have a man that needs no introductions! James has been delivering truth to us all for over 14 years now and we are honored to have him on the show tonight!
Get over to James website to find all the work he is doing!
https://www.corbettreport.com/
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
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Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
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Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
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