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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1232 - DC Greyhound Road Rage - Video of the attack
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195 views • June 23, 2021
Silver made an illegal pass in front of a Greyhound bus, damaging both vehicles. She then got out of her car and began hitting the side of the bus with a carjack, before running over the driver, who was calling police on his cell phone, 3 times in an attack caught on cellphone video.
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