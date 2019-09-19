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The Top 5 Prepper Firearms
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71 views • September 19, 2019
I break down the different firearm categories along with the reasoning behind picking specific firearms. Before jumping to the specific firearms, be sure to read through the reasons behind each selection to help you as you begin researching your options to add security to your preps.
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