As coalitions of females, pandering politicians and fearful men organize to child-proof our world, to ban guns and regulate violent sports, men retreat to redoubts of virtual and vicarious masculinity like video games and fantasy football because it’s all they have left.

The psychological needs of men are not being met by a world that repudiates The Way of Men, but so long as their material needs are being met, men may choose not to make war against the world. As long as they have enough stuff, enough food, enough distractions--men may be content to dull their senses, tune out, and allow themselves to become slaves to the interests of women, bureaucrats and wealthy men.

But, how long will men be satisfied to replay and reinvent the conflict dramas of the past through books and movies and games, without the hope of experiencing any meaningful competition or conflict with other men in their own lives?

When will men grow tired of hearing the stories of great men now long dead? How long will men continue to tolerate this state of relative dishonor, knowing that their ancestors were stronger men, harder men, more courageous men--and knowing that this heritage of strength survives within them, but that their own potential for manly virtue, for glory, for honor, will be wasted?

We know what The Way of Men has been throughout history.

Is the way of the Bonobo (a pacifistic species of chimpanzee) the only way that is left men now?

This great audiobook is the answer to the question: “What is masculinity?” If men are a certain way, and there is a way to be "manly," then: "What is The Way of Men?"

For decades, people have been talking about a "crisis" of masculinity. However the architects of the world the world that we now live in have created a world in spite of men, a world that refuses to accept who and what men are, and which doesn’t care what men want or need.

Our world asks men to change "for the better," but offers men less of value to them than their fathers and grandfathers had.

The voices who speak for the future say that men must abandon their old way and find a new way. But what is that way and where does it lead?

If there is a "crisis of masculinity," then this is it, and the problem is as old as civilization itself. The true "crisis of masculinity" is the ongoing and ever-changing struggle to find an acceptable compromise between the primal gang masculinity that men have been selected for over the course of human evolutionary history, and the level of restraint required of men to maintain a desirable level of order in a given civilization.

Is there a way for men to follow their own way into a future that belongs to men. That’s the path of this book. The answers may not be the kind of answers you want to hear, but they are the only answers that satisfies an honest inquiry of the topic.