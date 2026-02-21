Signs of the end times: Globalist Canadian government labels the Bible as hate literature!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to PJ The Belt





As the prophet of God says in Isaiah 5:20: Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!





The globalist Liberal government of Canada wants to pass bill C-9 much to the displeasure of Christian groups since the bill will label the Bible as hate literature and thus, prevent preachers from preaching biblical truth.





The Canadian government wants to uplift LGBTQ Canadians above the eternal holy written word of God. There’s something about Christ and His followers that makes governments and leftist groups fearful of the Christian God Who rules the universe.





