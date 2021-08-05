The Thunders of Revelation 10:4 ~ Have NEVER Been Revealed

Just as You Will CLEARLY Hear & See in This Message ~ False brother rg stair never had any Revelation From God Himself about The Thunders of Revelation. If God Did really give Ralph the Revelation of them to begin With, God would have had Rg stair Finish Them. You will see in Full Comprehension with Intensity as the Prodigy of Rg stair - James Rice stated about ralph and the Thunders & the Lies Truly Spoken by Ralph Himself on What The 4th Thunder was as God Gave It To Ralph to Speak it. The revelation of WHAT the 4th thunder Was To BE came in 2008 in Ohio, when Rg Proclaimed Very Clearly & EXACTLY what it Was Going to Involve as You will Hear. This was confirmed by a Phone Call right before God Killed Ralph last April. The Caller Reminded Rg that the 4th Thunder took place in 2015 when the pope came to Congress. Rg responds to this Call and States Very Clear he is Now Waiting on The 5th One To Sound !!!! What a Pathological Liar Ralph was as his Revelation of the 4th Thunder ~ As HE SAID " It would Begin The Last 3 1/2 Years back in 2015 " Also WHO THE MAN Of SIN IS ~ And Where We Are in The LAST 3 1/2 YEARS " . "Let Him That has Ears Hear what The Spirit is Now Saying to The Church of The Firstborn !! Amen & Amen ~ Hebrews 12:23 To the General Assembly and Church of the Firstborn, Which are Written in Heaven, and to God the Judge of All, and to the spirits of just men made perfect !!!