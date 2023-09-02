X22 Report - Ep 3148b - The Plan Is On Track, The People Get It, Super Bowl Looks Like A Puppy Show

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com









______________________________________________________

The [DS] is in trouble, the American people are waking up and they see for the first time who the true enemy is. Trump appeared on Tucker and his views were over 230 million. The country is coming to his side, it made the Super Bowl look like a puppy show. As we go through 2024 the events will build just like in 2020, the difference this time is that the patriots are in control and this is part of the process of taking back the country. It was all planned around the 2024 election.

