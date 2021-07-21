Chic-fil-a Critics

Every time Chic-fil-a is attacked from crazy liberals, they get blessed! Because they stand for Truth. Christians take note! This is no time to cower! Look at all events behind the veil and stand against every evil trying to rob you of Liberty. And trust God through every situation thrown at you.More videos at Brighteon.com/channel/buzzJoin our Telegram ChannelKingdom Purpose Life with Marjorie Lout.me/MarjorielouMUST READ - "Becoming a Powerful Christian - 7 Secrets to a Life of Miracles and Answered Prayer" BEST-SELLING Book by Marjorie Lou.A powerful life-changing book to introduce you to the reality of God's Kingdom, how it works, and how God makes His immeasurable greatness of power available to you. You can finally experience miracles and healing in your life! Explains in detail what “Behind the Veil” really means!amazon.com in Kindle, paperback, hardback, AudibleFREE COURSES for Christians!Get off the spiritual couch and get strong in the Word of God! Time to understand the Kingdom and how to function efficiently in it. It is critical for timesDiscover your Kingdom Purpose Life and get trained to walk it out!More about Marjorie Lou – speaker and authorhttps://Marjorie Lou.com