KelTec SU16c - Ambgun Backpack Carbine Minuteman Review #shorts

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KelTec SU16cConcealed carry, Backpack Carbine
Lightweight 4.7 lbs, Compact 25.5” folded
Fire while folded
Uses AR mags, metal GI are best
Peep sight and AR style front post
Pic rail suggests Micro Red Dot or Tech Sights
Clamshell Handguard features an integrated bipod
Plastic Deflector hides low drag charging handle
Reliable Gas Piston operation doesn’t poo where it pews
Negatives
Crossbolt safety is not ambi friendly
Rattle can it or the black polymer becomes a bit flexy on hot sunny days
Polymer Receiver can crack, but in a pinch could be superglued
Optics can limit field stripping
AmbGun Backpack Carbine
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/backpackrifle