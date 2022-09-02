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KelTec SU16c - Ambgun Backpack Carbine Minuteman Review #shorts
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181 views • September 02, 2022

KelTec SU16cConcealed carry, Backpack Carbine

Lightweight 4.7 lbs, Compact 25.5” folded

Fire while folded

Uses AR mags, metal GI are best

Peep sight and AR style front post

Pic rail suggests Micro Red Dot or Tech Sights

Clamshell Handguard features an integrated bipod

Plastic Deflector hides low drag charging handle

Reliable Gas Piston operation doesn’t poo where it pews


Negatives

Crossbolt safety is not ambi friendly

Rattle can it or the black polymer becomes a bit flexy on hot sunny days

Polymer Receiver can crack, but in a pinch could be superglued

Optics can limit field stripping


AmbGun Backpack Carbine

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/backpackrifle



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keltec su16cbackpack carbineminuteman review
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