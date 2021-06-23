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The Road Home Night Life Walking The Streets
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20 views • June 23, 2021
Historic St. Augustine's Standard Oil Connections... Flagler College, situated on the grounds of the original Ponce de Leon Hotel, Historic Casa Monica Resort & Spa, The Lightner Museum
The Hotel Alcazar has been transformed into the Lightner Museum,
Health and Freedom Conference Tampa Florida, St Augustine Florida.PG Here. I watch this a couple times. The final Conclusion All Americans Are not ourselves. This is why. Rockefeller put millions to build Public School to build an Army. You are a part of his Army, fighting against True Godly Freedom, a false witness. Bought off by Rockefeller. St. Augustine would say: Reverence and Respect GOD! Obedience to God, the Bible is the Constitution, all rights come from it! From our Creator who planned our very existence! For everything on the Planet. He knows the right way to do everything. You, OH small man, are a speck of dust in the Universe. And are WRONG> Next time Moms shut the school system down, It is witchcraft! There will always be specialty schools teaching but after a child is raised at home by parents. Public School System should be not be Closed but wiped off the face of the earth. It is Slavery! Child Slavery. It is witchcraft. Rebel to to God's commandment for parents to raise their own children! God told men to dig their own wells, grow their own food, raise the own animals, build their own houses, barns. With their own 2 hands. To be completely Independent of others. To mind their own business. ​There will always be specialty schools teaching but after a child is raised at home by parents.​There will always be specialty schools teaching but after a child is raised at home by parents.
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parental rightshome schoolingno gov infringements on religionrockefeller is not king
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