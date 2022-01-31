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Shaming Booths For Unvaxxed In Canada
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2606 views • January 31, 2022
MIRRORED from Carl Vernon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UFFQVriSPVY
In Walmart Canada unvaccinated got to go in this cages to wait for accompany staff, because they can buy only basic food, and not everything that Walmart can offer 🤮🤮 it's sick 🤢
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UFFQVriSPVY
In Walmart Canada unvaccinated got to go in this cages to wait for accompany staff, because they can buy only basic food, and not everything that Walmart can offer 🤮🤮 it's sick 🤢
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