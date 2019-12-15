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What "Thinning out the herd" looks like
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24 views • December 15, 2019
CORRECTION: Towards the end, beside the %s are the timestamps AFAIK)
The previous video (Sick Depopulation Mentality Behind the Georgia Guidestones) shows a shocking level of contempt for us that only agents of Baal (Satan) could have. Yahweh our Heavenly Father has just the opposite, and is rooting for us. This video shows the practicalities of Satan's plan. YouTube description and links
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X_79vspKGWo
To order "Mel's Bibs": Edmund +353-85-2478000 [email protected]
Sources I use
Newspaper Zerohedge http://zerohedge.com/
Investment Watch https://investmentwatchblog.com/
SGT Report https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07
Recommended Truth Sources
Mint Press https://www.mintpressnews.com/
Hoax News https://hoax.news/
Greg Hunter https://usawatchdog.com/
Dave Janda https://davejanda.com/
Corey Lynn https://www.coreysdigs.com/
Caitlin Johnstone https://medium.com/@caityjohnstone
Covert Geopolitics https://geopolitics.co/
The previous video (Sick Depopulation Mentality Behind the Georgia Guidestones) shows a shocking level of contempt for us that only agents of Baal (Satan) could have. Yahweh our Heavenly Father has just the opposite, and is rooting for us. This video shows the practicalities of Satan's plan. YouTube description and links
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X_79vspKGWo
To order "Mel's Bibs": Edmund +353-85-2478000 [email protected]
Sources I use
Newspaper Zerohedge http://zerohedge.com/
Investment Watch https://investmentwatchblog.com/
SGT Report https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07
Recommended Truth Sources
Mint Press https://www.mintpressnews.com/
Hoax News https://hoax.news/
Greg Hunter https://usawatchdog.com/
Dave Janda https://davejanda.com/
Corey Lynn https://www.coreysdigs.com/
Caitlin Johnstone https://medium.com/@caityjohnstone
Covert Geopolitics https://geopolitics.co/
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