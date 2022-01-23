America’s Mom Sherronna Bishop Encounters Unconstitutional FBI Home Invasion

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TAKEAWAYS
The reason the federal government is intimidated by America’s Mom
Parents calling out corrupt school board officials are labeled as domestic terrorists
How “We the People” can protect and preserve our freedoms
Why we can’t let government overreach take away our parental rights
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