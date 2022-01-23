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America’s Mom Sherronna Bishop Encounters Unconstitutional FBI Home Invasion
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202 views • January 23, 2022
When constitutional conservative Sherronna Bishop stepped into the freedom ring to protect her children from harmful government policies, the FBI used a battering ram to bust down her front door. Known as America’s Mom, Sherronna got involved in politics after her children’s school was conducting mental health evaluations without getting parental consent and teaching graphic Comprehensive Sex Education. She shared her concern with the school board and the Department of Justice (DOJ) retaliated by weaponizing the FBI to carry out fear and intimidation tactics to try to silence her. However, Sherronna fought back and is educating people about their God-given constitutional rights which are never suspended even during a “pandemic.”


TAKEAWAYS

The reason the federal government is intimidated by America’s Mom

Parents calling out corrupt school board officials are labeled as domestic terrorists

How “We the People” can protect and preserve our freedoms

Why we can’t let government overreach take away our parental rights


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Intercessors for America Blog Post: https://bit.ly/IFASHERRONNA
FBI Raids Home of Sherronna Bishop: https://bit.ly/FBIRAID

🔗 CONNECT WITH SHERRONNA BISHOP
Website: www.americasmom.net
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Sherronna/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americas_mom/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRMqF9yujiAfp1YQ4KmI36Q

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Keywords
freedomlibertypoliticsconstitutionconservativefbidojpandemicterroristsoverreachmental healthfreeunconstitutionalpolicieshome invasioncsecovidplandemicgreat resetschool boardtina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showsherronna bishopamericas mom
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