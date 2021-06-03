© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thierry Baudet 'Scenario Lock Step, Totale controle, ROCKEFELLER FOUNDATION 2010
Follow
1
Share
Report
45 views • June 03, 2021
Thierry Baudet 'Scenario Lock Step, Totale controle, Gehoorzaamheidstraining' - Debat Tweede Kamer
A 2010 SCENARIO LOCKSTEP PANDEMIC , ROCKEFELLER FOUNDATION EXPOSED , ENGLISH SUBS .............BELOW SEE CREDITS
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FAd9M6szetc
OR SECOND LINK WITH SUBS ,, . https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nwUXLykvBu4
A 2010 SCENARIO LOCKSTEP PANDEMIC , ROCKEFELLER FOUNDATION EXPOSED , ENGLISH SUBS .............BELOW SEE CREDITS
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FAd9M6szetc
OR SECOND LINK WITH SUBS ,, . https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nwUXLykvBu4
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.