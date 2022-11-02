Create New Account
PRAY CALIFORNIA Annual Conference 2022 - Part 1
Elmer Jackson & Shofar Team opens up the conference, Maryal Boumann welcomes guests, Mercedes Gonzalez welcomes us to the land, Pastor David Diaz welcomes us to his church, Leeper Family Worship, Chris Leeper How to live as a Biblical family, Prophetic Words from the Leeper children,  Prayer Leaders pray over families in California, Cyril, and Jemima Rayan How to live in a biblical marriage?, Prayer Leaders pray over biblical marriages, Ren Schuffman, Prophecy, and activation in the Prophetic, Maryal Boumann introduces Bob Wolff, Prophetic Word by Bob Wolff, Valerie House reads through the 58 Counties of California, Pray California County Prayer Leaders pray, Group Prayer, Wolfgang Kovacek gives afternoon announcement & Clayton Golliher blesses the food.


